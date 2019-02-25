Jones Beach concerts set for summer 2019
From Luke Bryan to The Who, see the acts scheduled to play the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh this summer.
Luke Bryan: July 13
Luke Bryan will bring his "Sunset Repeat Tour" to Jones Beach Theater to kick off Live Nation’s 2019 Country Megaticket package, a five-show ticket package that includes this concert and four others at the ampitheater. Opening acts include Cole Swindle and Jon Langston.
Dave Matthews Band: July 17
Dave Matthews Band will make its annual stop at Jones Beach Theater in mid-July.
Florida Georgia Line: July 20
Florida Georgia Line will bring its "Can't Say I Ain't Country" tour to Jones Beach as the second act on the 2019 Country Megaticket. Opening acts include Morgan Wallen and duo Dan + Shay.
Kidz Bop Live: July 21
Kidz Bop will be back at Jones Beach this summer for another live show, performing kid-friendly versions of pop radio hits.
Dierks Bentley: Aug. 2
Dierks Bentley, the third 2019 Country Megaticket headliner, will bring his “Burning Man Tour” to Jones Beach, with Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes also on the bill.
Train: Aug. 3
Rock bands Train (pictured) and The Goo Goo Dolls are bringing their joint summer tour to Jones Beach with special guest Allen Stone.
Jimmy Buffet: Aug. 8
Jimmy Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band will return to Jones Beach this summer as part of Buffett's "Son of a Son of a Sailor 2019 Tour."
Jon Bellion: Aug. 10
LI's very own Jon Bellion, who hails from Lake Grove, will bring the penultimate show of his summer “Glory Sound Prep Tour” to Jones Beach.
Santana: Aug. 25
Carlos Santana and his band will wrap up their "Supernatural Now" summer tour (which celebrates the 20th anniversary of their Grammy-winning album "Supernatural" and the 50th anniversary of their legendary Woodstock peformance) at Jones Beach. The Doobie Brothers are the opening act.
Brad Paisley: Aug. 30
Brad Paisley is the fourth show on Jones Beach's Country Megaticket, with openers Chris Lane and Riley Green.
Jason Aldean: Sept. 6
Jason Aldean will wrap up the final night of the Country Megaticket with his "Ride All Night Tour," with special guests Kane Brown and Carly Pearce.
