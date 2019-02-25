TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
SEARCH
39° Good Morning
EntertainmentMusic

Jones Beach concerts set for summer 2019

By Newsday Staff
Print

From Luke Bryan to The Who, see the acts scheduled to play the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh this summer.

Luke Bryan: July 13

performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Photo Credit: Getty Images for iHeartMedia/Kevin Winter

Luke Bryan will bring his "Sunset Repeat Tour" to Jones Beach Theater to kick off Live Nation’s 2019 Country Megaticket package, a five-show ticket package that includes this concert and four others at the ampitheater. Opening acts include Cole Swindle and Jon Langston.

Dave Matthews Band: July 17

at The Night Before Dave Matthews Band Presented
Photo Credit: Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc./Frazer Harrison

Dave Matthews Band will make its annual stop at Jones Beach Theater in mid-July.

Florida Georgia Line: July 20

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 31: Brian Kelley
Photo Credit: Getty Images for dcp/Frederick M. Brown

Florida Georgia Line will bring its "Can't Say I Ain't Country" tour to Jones Beach as the second act on the 2019 Country Megaticket. Opening acts include Morgan Wallen and duo Dan + Shay. 

Kidz Bop Live: July 21

performs on stage during KIDZ BOP Live at
Photo Credit: Getty Images for KIDZ BOP/Dia Dipasupil

Kidz Bop will be back at Jones Beach this summer for another live show, performing kid-friendly versions of pop radio hits.

Dierks Bentley: Aug. 2

In this handout photo provided by The Country
Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Shearer/Country Rising

Dierks Bentley, the third 2019 Country Megaticket headliner, will bring his “Burning Man Tour” to Jones Beach, with Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes also on the bill.

Train: Aug. 3

< > on May 11, 2017 in Las
Photo Credit: Getty Images for SiriusXM/Bryan Steffy

Rock bands Train (pictured) and The Goo Goo Dolls are bringing their joint summer tour to Jones Beach with special guest Allen Stone.

Jimmy Buffet: Aug. 8

celebrate the Broadway opening of Escape to Margaritaville
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Escape To Marga/Noam Galai

Jimmy Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band will return to Jones Beach this summer as part of Buffett's "Son of a Son of a Sailor 2019 Tour."

Jon Bellion: Aug. 10

performs onstage during the Spotify Best New Artist
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Spotify/Charley Gallay

LI's very own Jon Bellion, who hails from Lake Grove, will bring the penultimate show of his summer “Glory Sound Prep Tour” to Jones Beach.

Santana: Aug. 25

LOS ANGELES - AUGUST 31: Musicians Carlos Santana
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Frank Micelotta

Carlos Santana and his band will wrap up their "Supernatural Now" summer tour (which celebrates the 20th anniversary of their Grammy-winning album "Supernatural" and the 50th anniversary of their legendary Woodstock peformance) at Jones Beach. The Doobie Brothers are the opening act.

Brad Paisley: Aug. 30

performs onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rick Diamond

Brad Paisley is the fourth show on Jones Beach's Country Megaticket, with openers Chris Lane and Riley Green.

Jason Aldean: Sept. 6

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 07: Country artist Jason
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jason Kempin

Jason Aldean will wrap up the final night of the Country Megaticket with his "Ride All Night Tour," with special guests Kane Brown and Carly Pearce.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

See performances from some of your favorite artists, When, where to watch upcoming award shows
Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox on the FX 'Better Things': Flawless third season
This image released by Fox shows Jussie Smollett, Producers cut Smollett from last 'Empire' episodes
In this Feb. 21, 2015, file photo, an Are the Oscars still relevant in 2019?
Wendy Williams at the annual Charity Day Wendy Williams returning to her show on March 4
Chanel's iconic couturier, Karl Lagerfeld, whose accomplished designs Recent notable deaths