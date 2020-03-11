Check out the acts set to play Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh this summer. Announced so far: Toby Keith, Alanis Morissette, Megadeth, Backstreet Boys and many more.

Toby Keith: June 6 Toby Keith is bringing his "Country Comes To Town" Tour to the Jones Beach Theater in early July. With Clay Walker.

Megadeth and Lamb of God: June 17 Thrash metal masters Megadeth--led by icon Dave Mustaine (pictured)--and slightly more modern (but still legendary) heavy metal hitmakers Lamb of God will be blasting the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater as part of a national co-headline tour; with Trivium and In Flames.

Alice Cooper: June 23 Theatrical horror hard rocker Alice Cooper will be in southern, shoreside Wantagh while on his 'Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" tour; also featuring Lita Ford and Tesla.

Alanis Morissette: June 26 Celebrating the 25th anniversary of her monster hit album "Jagged Little Pill," Alanis Morissette will be pumping a feminine dose of '90s-era rock at Jones Beach Theater in a show also featuring special guests Garbage and Liz Phair.

Kidz Bop Live: June 27 Kidz Bop will be back at Jones Beach this summer for another live show, performing kid-friendly versions of pop radio hits.

The Doobie Brothers: June 30 Following this year's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the band is rejoining forces with former frontman Michael McDonald (pictured) and touring in celebration of its 50th anniversary. The show will stopping by the amphitheater over Zach's Bay along with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

Steely Dan and Steve Winwood: July 5 Following the 2017 passing of co-founder Walter Becker, the band Steely Dan is now led by fellow original Donald Fagen (pictured). Smooth pop rocker Winwood is joining forces with the Donald-led 'Dan as part of the Earth After Hours summer tour, which will make a stop at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.

James Taylor and Jackson Browne: July 8 The beloved soft rockers will be out this summer on Taylor's (pictured) "Great American Standard Songbook" tour, during which he'll be focusing on selections from some of Americana genre's most popular tunes, and others from standards that have survived the test of time to become inter-generational classics.

Backstreet Boys: July 10 Like their signature song "Everybody" states: "Backstreet's back..." as their "DNA World Tour" launches from the Jones Beach Theater.

Chicago and Rick Springfield: July 17 The current line-up of relaxed-rocking, chart-topping Chicago (left) will drop by Jones Beach with a summer tour also starring 80's heartthrob, pop rock star and actor Rick Springfield.

The Black Crowes: July 18 With a core consisting of once-feuding siblings Chris (left) and Rich Robinson, this big hit blues rock band is back together again and touring this year, which includes a show at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. The group is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1990 debut album "Shake Your Money Maker."

Dave Matthews Band: July 21 Led by Dave Matthews (pictured), this college rock jam band may be a Grammy winner with big music sales, but they are most famous for their live shows, which likely means a massive turnout ahead when DMB plays the bay down by Jones Beach.

Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers: July 22 Led by frontman Rob Thomas (pictured), Matchbox 20 will bring its pop rock catalog to the Jones Beach Theater in a program that will also include a set from fellow late 90's hitmakers The Wallflowers, which has seen changes to its lineup but remains led by original lead singer Jakob Dylan.

Sam Hunt: July 24 With style notable for its pop and R&B sensibilities, Hunt (pictured) is coming to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater as part of his "Southside Summer" tour, and will be bringing supporting acts Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest.

Sammy Hagar and The Circle and Whitesnake: July 26 Anyone who grew up on MTV in the 80s should know these bands: Hagar (pictured), formerly of Van Halen, now runs with The Circle, which includes VH bandmate bassist Michael Anthony and famed drummer Jason Bonham--while had rocking Whitesnake is famous both for its radio hits and sexy music videos. Both will stop by Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater this year and will further be joined by fellow 80's rockers Night Ranger, whose 1984 hit "Sister Christian" is still a party favorite.

Journey and Pretenders: July 30 Talk about a double bill: both Journey and Pretenders are Rock and Roll Hall of Famers--but their sounds are very different. Currently fronted by Arnel Pineda (center), Journey is a classic rock super-band while the Pretenders--still led by Chrissie Hynde (right) are rock darlings who are also beloved among the alt-rock and new wave crowd. Expect to hear a lot of likely familiar songs when the two rock the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater stage.

Nickelback and Stone Temple Pilots: Aug. 1 Chad Kroeger (pictured) will be leading Canadian pop rockers Nickelback as they play their "All The Right Reasons" national tour with the current line-up of Stone Temple Pilots, who are now fronted by lead singer Jeff Gutt and have evolved from their grunge beginnings to reach a more melodic sound.

Jimmy Buffet: Aug. 4 When Jimmy Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band come to town, you know it will be a packed scene—every year, Parrotheads fill the lot down at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater way before the show even kicks off; he’ll be back this summer as part of his " Slack Tide 2020” tour.

Lady Antebellum: Aug. 7 The Grammy Award-winning country group (pictured) will be taking its "Ocean 2020" tour through the Jones Beach Theater; also featuring Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae.

Brad Paisley: Aug. 13 He’s sold millions of albums and won three Grammys, which certainly qualifies Brad Paisley as a superstar—and he’ll be back at the Jones Beach Theater this summer, this time with Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett.

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick: Aug. 14 He's a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire and he's sold well more than a 100-million records--but not only will Rod Stewart (pictured) be performing at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, he's bringing special guests (and fellow Rock Hall of Famers) Cheap Trick to the arena as well.

Incubus, 311 and Badflower: Aug. 22 Brandon Boyd (pictured) and his bandmates in the hard rock outfit Incubus are making the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater a stop on their 2020 North American amphitheater tour; funky reggae rockers 311 and alt-rock band Badflower are also on the bill.

Foreigner, Kansas and Europe: Aug. 23 Delivering its brand of radio-friendly hard rock for decades, Foreigner (pictured) will be back at Jones Beach this summer with their "Juke Box Heroes" tour, which also includes and this year they'll be on a bill also featuring classic rock from Kansas and heavier sounds from Swedish Music Hall of Famer Europe.

Hall & Oates, with KT Tunstall and Squeeze: Aug. 25 Rock and Roll Hall of Famers (and yacht rock darlings) Hall & Oates are going to bring their funky soulful sound to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, behind opening efforts from Squeeze and KT Tunstall.

Brooks & Dunn: Sept. 5 Members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, this duo has cranked out some of line-dancing's most popular boot-scoots--and while they had retired the act years ago, their "Reboot" tour gets them back on national stages together for the first time in a decade--and the amphitheater at Jones Beach Theater is going to be one of those.

Thomas Rhett: Aug. 27 The country music star will be bringing his "Center Point Road Tour" to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, which also features opening acts Cole Swindell and Hardy.

Chris Young: Sept. 11 From his beginnings as a reality competition show winner to scoring Grammy nominations, he's come a long way--and one way he'll be going as part of his current "Town Ain't Big Enough World" tour is to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, along with Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith aboard to open.