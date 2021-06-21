Live concerts are back and it's time to celebrate. Check out the acts set to play Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh this year. From the Jonas Brothers to Alanis Morissette, Jimmy Buffett to Zac Brown Band, there's a show for everyone this season.

JULY

Chicago: July 14

Long Islanders can jam out to some of the greatest hits by classic rock band Chicago to kick off the return of the Jones Beach concert season.

INFO: Wednesday, July 14 at 6:30 p.m.; livenation.com

Lady A: July 30

The Grammy Award-winning country group will be taking its "What A Song Can Do" tour to Jones Beach with special guests Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts.

INFO: Friday, July 30 at 7 p.m.; livenation.com

AUGUST

Jason Aldean: Aug. 7

The country hitmaker will be performing some of his top hits during the "Back in the Saddle" tour featuring Hardy and Lainey Wilson.

INFO: Saturday, Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; livenation.com

Jimmy Buffett: Aug.10

When Jimmy Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band come to town, you know the Parott Heads are flocking to the beach. Buffett and band will be playing this summer as part of the "Life on the Flip Side" tour.

INFO: Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m.; livenation.com

Daryl Hall & John Oates: Aug. 11

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Hall & Oates are going to bring their funky soulful sound to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, with performances by Squeeze and KT Tunstall.

INFO: Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.; livenation.com

Luke Bryan: Aug. 13

Country fans are in for a treat when Luke Bryan spends another summer night playing some of your favorite hits with guests Dylan Scott and Caylee Hammack.

INFO: Friday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.; livenation.com

Korn & Staind: Aug. 17

Korn will be hitting the road with metal band Staind during their 2021 tour. They will rock the Jones Beach amphitheater this season with special guests '68.

INFO: Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m.; livenation.com

3 Doors Down: Aug. 19

The "Kryptonite" rockers will be heading to Jones Beach this August for "The Better Life 20th Anniversary" tour with special guest Seether.

INFO: Thursday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.; livenation.com

Kings of Leon: Aug. 25

End the summer on an epic note with a Kings of Leon concert featuring Cold War Kids.

INFO: Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; livenation.com

Thomas Rhett: Aug. 26

Country fans rejoice: Thomas Rhett is coming to town. The country star will take the stage during "The Center Point Road" tour featuring Cole Swindell.

INFO: Thursday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; livenation.com

James Taylor: Aug. 27

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Grammy-Award winner will be performing at the end of August with musical guest Jackson Browne.

INFO: Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; livenation.com

Alanis Morissette: Aug. 29

The "You Oughta Know" singer will be performing some of her classic '90s hits with special guests Garbage and Liz Phair.

INFO: Sunday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.; livenation.com

SEPTEMBER

Zac Brown Band: Sept. 2-3

Fans can get a double dose of Zac Brown Band when they return to the Wantagh stadium during "The Comeback" tour with shows Thursday and Friday in September. Adam Doleac and Ashland Craft will also be performing.

INFO: Thursday, Sept 2 at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.; livenation.com

Brooks & Dunn: Sept. 10

Country Music Hall of Fame duo Brooks & Dunn will once again link up for the "Reboot" tour. Other acts to catch on the tour include Travis Tritt and Elvie Shane.

INFO: Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.; livenation.com

Megadeth and Lamb of God: Sept 12

Thrash metal rockers Megadeth and heavy metal hitmakers Lamb of God will perform with Trivium and In Flames.

INFO: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.; livenation.com

The Black Crowes: Sept. 17

The Black Crowes, led by brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, will perform this September during the "Shake Your Money Maker" tour alongside rock band Dirty Honey.

INFO: Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 pm.; livenation.com

Dave Matthews Band: Sept. 21

It's always a good time when DMB comes to Long Island, and they will be jamming on the seaside stage this fall.

INFO: Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; livenation.com

Dierks Bentley: Sept. 24

The "Somewhere on a Beach" country star will perform this fall during his "Beers on Me" tour with Riley Green and Parker McCollum.

INFO: Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.; livenation.com

OCTOBER

Jonas Brothers: Oct. 2

This October, fans young and old can join together and sing along to some of the Jo Bros recent hits and some old favorites during "The Remember This" tour featuring Kelsea Ballerini.

INFO: Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.; livenation.com