TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
SEARCH
59° Good Morning
EntertainmentMusic

Insider tips if you're headed to a concert at Jones Beach theater

The crowd cheers We The Kings on stage

The crowd cheers We The Kings on stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh in 2017. Photo Credit: Bruce Gilbert

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

Whether you’ve been going to Jones Beach since a moat divided the audience from the stage or if your first trip to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater will be to see Luke Bryan shake it this summer, there is always something new to discover at the unique amphitheater built on the shore of Zach’s Bay in Wantagh. To find out the best tips for this summer’s concerts, we talked to tailgaters, concertgoers and Live Nation’s people behind the scenes. Here are their recommendations:

GETTING THERE

GETTING IN

FOOD & DRINK

LOUNGING

PRO TIPS

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Valley Stream native Fred Armisen stars in HBO's 'Los Espookys': Fred Armisen's surreal head trip
Christine Baranski, left, as Diane Lockhart, and Cush 'The Good Fight' gets a summer airing on CBS 
Former prosecutor Linda Fairstein appears in an undated Fairstein condemns Central Park Five Netflix series
The Oscar statue, pictured on display during the Film academy sets 2021, 2022 Oscar dates
Zendaya stars in the HBO drama series "Euphoria." 'Euphoria': The bleakest show you'll see this summer
James Corden, seen on Sunday, hosted the Tony Tony Awards ratings hit an all-time low
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search