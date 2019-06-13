FOOD & DRINK

Live Nation has been focusing on upgrading its food and drink offerings in recent years. “It’s always about the guest experience,” Citron says. “And we have some new food destinations that we are really excited about.”

Dan Doyle, regional chef for Legends, which provides the food vendors for Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, said they looked to add tasty food with “street appeal that is easy to eat.” They also leaned toward vendors that had a link toward entertainment.. This year’s additions include:

Questlove’s Cheesesteaks: The drummer from The Roots and respected cook has created his own twist on the staple from his hometown of Philadelphia. His cheesesteak is vegetarian, made from the plant-based Impossible Meat.

Art Bird: Celebrity chef Art Smith is bringing his famous fried chicken, which counts Lady Gaga and Michelle Obama as fans, to Jones Beach. The fried chicken, served boneless to make it easier to eat, also comes with biscuits and Southern sides like macaroni and cheese.

Tim Love’s BBQ: The celebrity chef behind Lonesome Dove Western Bistro and the CNBC show “Restaurant Startup” will not just bring barbecue to Jones Beach; hissetup will feature an outdoor grill and smoker so people can see (and smell) their food as it’s being made.

Trejo’s Tacos: Actor Danny Trejo ("Spy Kids") offers his take on classic taco truck offerings.

Dog Haus: The national hot dog and sausage chain will serve up sandwiches with entertainment tie-ins like the “Reservoir Hog,” kielbasa topped with chili and coleslaw.

Music-related alcohol: You can grab a shot of Bob Dylan’s Heaven’s Door whiskey or a glass of Hampton Water rosé from Jon Bon Jovi’s son, Jesse Bongiovi.