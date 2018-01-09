Country superstars Luke Bryan and Brett Eldredge drew the biggest crowd of last year’s season at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, selling 13,458 tickets for their Aug. 27 show, according to ticket reports obtained by Newsday through a Freedom of Information Law request.

The classic rock pairing of Chicago and The Doobie Brothers on July 28 also sold more than 13,000 tickets last summer before the Doobies appeared at the much larger Classic East festival at Citi Field the next day. Brad Paisley sold 12,994 tickets for his Aug. 3 concert to finish third for the season. German industrial dance artists Rammstein came in fourth, selling 12,857 for their June 25 show, one of only four American appearances they made in 2017. The ’90s rock pairing of Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows on Aug. 31 came in fifth, with 12,851 tickets sold.

Though festivals continue to succeed around the country, two fests — the Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson and the late Gregg Allman’s Laid Back Festival — were among the season’s lowest-sellers, as was the late-season show from Sammy Hagar.