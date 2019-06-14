TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
58° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Jones Beach summer concerts 2019

By Newsday Staff
Print

See photos from concerts at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh during summer 2019. Acts scheduled to play the waterfront venue this season include The Jonas Brothers, TLC, Luke Bryan and many more.

Bazzi takes the stage at BLI Summer Jam
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Bazzi takes the stage at BLI Summer Jam at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on Friday, June14, 2019.

Fletcher takes the stage at BLI Summer Jam
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Fletcher takes the stage at BLI Summer Jam at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Friday, June14, 2019.

Fletcher takes the stage at the BLI Summer
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Fletcher takes the stage at the BLI Summer Jam at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Friday, June14, 2019.

Ally Brooke sings during the BLI Summer Jam
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Ally Brooke sings during the BLI Summer Jam at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Friday, June14, 2019.

Ally Brooke performs at the BLI Summer Jam
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Ally Brooke performs at the BLI Summer Jam at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Friday, June14, 2019.

Jake Miller takes the stage at BLI Summer
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Jake Miller takes the stage at BLI Summer Jam at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Friday, June14, 2019.

Young fans wait for Jake Miller to take
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Young fans wait for Jake Miller to take the stage at BLI Summer Jam at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Friday, June14, 2019.

Ally Brooke plays to the crowd at the
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Ally Brooke plays to the crowd at the BLI Summer Jam at Northwell Health  at Jones Beach Theater on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Fans await a performance by Fletcher at BLI
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Fans await a performance by Fletcher at BLI Summer Jam at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Friday, June14, 2019.

Ally Brooke and her dancers perform at the
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Ally Brooke and her dancers perform at the BLI Summer Jam at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Friday, June14, 2019.

Ally Brooke performs at the BLI Summer Jam
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Ally Brooke performs at the BLI Summer Jam at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Friday, June14, 2019.

Jake Miller belts out a song at the
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Jake Miller belts out a song at the BLI Summer Jam at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Friday, June14, 2019.

Fans rejoice as Bryce Vine takes the stage
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Fans rejoice as Bryce Vine takes the stage at the BLI Summer Jam at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on Friday.

Fans rejoice as Bryce Vine takes the stage
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Fans rejoice as Bryce Vine takes the stage at BLI Summer Jam at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on Friday.

Bryce Vine takes the stage at BLI Summer
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Bryce Vine takes the stage at BLI Summer Jam at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on Friday.

Bryce Vine takes the stage at BLI Summer
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Bryce Vine takes the stage at BLI Summer Jam at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on Friday.

Bryce Vine takes the stage at BLI Summer
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Bryce Vine takes the stage at BLI Summer Jam at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on Friday.

Fans rejoice as Bryce Vine takes the stage
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Fans rejoice as Bryce Vine takes the stage at BLI Summer Jam at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on Friday.

Bryce Vine takes the stage at BLI Summer
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Bryce Vine takes the stage at BLI Summer Jam at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on Friday.

Bryce Vine takes the stage at BLI Summer
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Bryce Vine takes the stage at BLI Summer Jam at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on Friday.

Bryce Vine takes the stage at BLI Summer
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Bryce Vine takes the stage at BLI Summer Jam at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on Friday.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

WHEN THEY SEE US Go behind the scenes of 'When They See Us'
Demián Bichir and Roselyn Sanchez star in ABC's 'Grand Hotel': Pleasant summer diversion
Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler and Gemma Arterton in 'Murder Mystery': Sandler, Aniston in fine form
Who's performing at the 2019 Macy's 4th of Macy's 4th of July fireworks performer lineup is here
Alec Baldwin hosts ABC's "Match Game." Alec Baldwin explains why he's hosting 'Match Game'
Valley Stream native Fred Armisen stars in HBO's 'Los Espookys': Fred Armisen's surreal head trip
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search