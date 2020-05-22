This Monday the American flag will be flying high for Memorial Day, but a white flag is currently being waved at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater as shows are surrendering to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nost recent shows that we won't see this summer:

Country star Toby Keith was due to kick off the summer season on June 6, however, the concert is now being postponed until next summer.

The annual Kidz Bop show set for June 27 will have to hold for 2021.

The double bill of Chicago and Rick Springfield on July 17 is postponed and promises to return next season.

The “Southside Summer Tour” featuring country artists Sam Hunt, Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest plus DJ Brandi Cyrus on July 24 has been canceled.

The indie pop trio AJR, singer/songwriter Quinn XCII, emo rapper Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers and indie folk singer Ashe’s “Everything Everywhere Tour” is canceled including its August 2 date at Jones Beach.

Previously cancelled shows include Alice Cooper/Tesla/Lita Ford (June 23), Sugarland (July 12), Breaking Benjamin/Bush/Theory of a Deadman/Cory Marks (July 20), Sammy Hagar & The Circle/Night Ranger (July 26), Journey/the Pretenders (July 30), Nickelback/Stone Temple Pilots/Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown/Switchfoot (August 1), Lady Antebellum (August 7), Laid Back Festival featuring Steve Miller Band/Brian Wilson/Marty Stuart/Taj Mahal Trio/Gary Mule Deer/Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe (August 8), Incubus/311/Badflower (August 22), Foreigner/Kansas/Europe (August 23), The Black Keys/Gary Clark Jr./Yola (August 26) and Rascal Flatts (Sept. 17).

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Exclusive subscription offer Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island. Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Concerts postponed until 2021 are Megadeth/Lamb of God (June 17), Alanis Morissette/Garbage/Liz Phair (June 26), Steely Dan/Steve Winwood (July 5 moved to July 11, 2021), James Taylor/Jackson Browne (July 8 moved to July 10, 2021), Backstreet Boys (July 10), the Black Crowes (July 18), Dave Matthews Band (July 21 moved July 7, 2021), Matchbox Twenty/The Wallflowers (July 22), Disturbed/Staind/Bad Wolves (August 6), Santana/Earth Wind & Fire (August 15) and Thomas Rhett (August 27 moved to August 26, 2021).

The shows with undetermined status are the Doobie Brothers (June 30), Steve Martin & Martin Short (July 31), Jimmy Buffett (August 4), Brad Paisley/Jordan Davis/Gabby Barrett (August 13), Rod Stewart/Cheap Trick (August 14), Hall & Oates/Squeeze (August 25), Brooks & Dunn (Sept. 5) and Chris Young/Scotty McCreery/Payton Smith (Sept. 11).

Those seeking refunds can visit: livenation.com/refund. Fans can check livenation.com/eventstatus for up-to-date information on all Jones Beach concerts.