5 great concerts to see on LI this week
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts, it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Kristian Bush & Rita Wilson
The Sugarland frontman is teaming up with another strong female, the “Halfway to Home” singer, for a new tour.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $29.50-$75; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Josh Groban
The “Bridges” tour should include a special version of Billy Joel’s “She’s Always a Woman” on Groban’s secondary stage.
WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale
INFO $48-$248.50; 516-231-4848, nycblive.com
Chicago
Fifty years in, the rockers are still a hard habit to break.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, June 17-18, NYCB Theatre at Westbury
INFO $69.50-$199.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
Jake Shimabukuro
The ukulele master brings a bit of Hawaii wherever he goes.
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Monday, June 17, Patchogue Theatre
INFO $20-$35; 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org
Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Two generations of bluesmen unite for a whole lot of “Heavy Love.”
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, NYCB Theatre at Westbury
INFO $39.50-$129.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
