EntertainmentMusic

5 great concerts to see on LI this week

Josh Groban, seen in 2018, brings his "Bridges"

Josh Groban, seen in 2018, brings his "Bridges" tour to the Coliseum. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Rob Grabowski

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts, it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Kristian Bush & Rita Wilson

The Sugarland frontman is teaming up with another strong female, the “Halfway to Home” singer, for a new tour.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $29.50-$75; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Josh Groban

The “Bridges” tour should include a special version of Billy Joel’s “She’s Always a Woman” on Groban’s secondary stage.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale

INFO $48-$248.50; 516-231-4848, nycblive.com

Chicago

Fifty years in, the rockers are still a hard habit to break.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, June 17-18, NYCB Theatre at Westbury

INFO $69.50-$199.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Jake Shimabukuro

The ukulele master brings a bit of Hawaii wherever he goes.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Monday, June 17, Patchogue Theatre

INFO $20-$35; 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Two generations of bluesmen unite for a whole lot of “Heavy Love.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, NYCB Theatre at Westbury

INFO $39.50-$129.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Headshot of Newsday employee Glenn Gamboa on June

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

