5 great concerts to see on LI this week

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts, it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Kristian Bush & Rita Wilson

The Sugarland frontman is teaming up with another strong female, the “Halfway to Home” singer, for a new tour.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $29.50-$75; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Josh Groban

The “Bridges” tour should include a special version of Billy Joel’s “She’s Always a Woman” on Groban’s secondary stage.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale

INFO $48-$248.50; 516-231-4848, nycblive.com

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Exclusive subscription offer Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island. Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chicago

Fifty years in, the rockers are still a hard habit to break.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, June 17-18, NYCB Theatre at Westbury

INFO $69.50-$199.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Jake Shimabukuro

The ukulele master brings a bit of Hawaii wherever he goes.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Monday, June 17, Patchogue Theatre

INFO $20-$35; 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Two generations of bluesmen unite for a whole lot of “Heavy Love.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, NYCB Theatre at Westbury

INFO $39.50-$129.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com