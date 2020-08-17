TODAY'S PAPER
Josh Groban readies new album, 3 virtual concerts

Josh Groban's new album "Harmony" is set to

Josh Groban's new album "Harmony" is set to come out in November. Credit: Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

By The Associated Press
Josh Groban is looking to bring "Harmony" to everyone's homes during the pandemic. The Grammy-winning singer will release a new album, titled "Harmony," in November and star in three themed livestreaming concerts, starting with a set featuring Broadway tunes in October.

“This has been a time to get creative in ways we never were expecting,” said Groban, 39. “One of my goals throughout all of this is to really not push away what I’m feeling but take it out from under the rug and use it for inspiration.”

“Harmony” was half-finished when the quarantine started. “For me, the songs evoke a feeling of hope, a feeling of togetherness, songs that just make me feel so good to sing,” he said. “It’s an album that for me was very therapeutic to sing.”

The album will form the backbone for the second of Groban's concerts on Nov. 26. The third will be a Dec. 19 Christmas concert, a first for Groban.

Tickets to individual concerts go on sale at 4 p.m. Aug. 25 at joshgroban.com/livestream and start at $30. A pass ($65) offering access to all three concerts goes on sale at 4 p.m. this Thursday, Aug. 20.

