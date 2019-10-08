Josh Groban has a date for Valentine's Day — with 6,000 or so of his fans.

The singer-songwriter said Tuesday he has booked New York's City's massive Radio City Music Hall for a Feb. 14 show that he promises will be a night of music with special guests and plenty of spontaneous, off-the-cuff segments.

"I am most fulfilled when I am most scared so I'm excited to have the opportunity to terrify myself," Groban said on the eve of the announcement. "As my tours have gone on, I have found that really where the good stuff lies is when you let go."

In addition to Valentine's Day, Groban has also booked Radio City for April 18 and hopes he will return to the venue for a new show every few months. Tickets to the first two shows go on sale Friday at noon at ticketmaster.com.

"This is something that's so fun an idea for us that if this winds up just being two shows, it still would have been an incredible experience. I'm just excited to get in there and do this," he said. "If it's something people love to see, I'll keep coming back."

While details are still being worked out, the show will have an orchestra, band and choir — "all the bells and whistles that go into a regular 'me' show," Groban said — plus guests and impromptu interactions with fans. He promised that no two shows will be the same.

"Everything that we have up our sleeve is still completely in development," he said. "We have a 100 ideas and we are going to, from now until Feb. 14, whittle them down," he said.

"The key was to make it loose, to make it impromptu. My fans have seen 18 years of touring where they've seen a very well-rehearsed show but then there have been these glimpses of really improvisational, fun moments that can occur even in the arenas. And those are the moments where the room just lights up."

Groban has been nominated for a Grammy, Emmy and Tony. His latest album is 2018's "Bridges," his eighth studio album, and he was on Broadway in 2017 for a run in "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812."

He compared Radio City to places like Yankee Stadium and Madison Square Garden. "There's something holy about those places. You walk into a space that has so much energy from past performances, the history that's in the walls."

There's also a more personal element to picking the venue. Groban early in his career played three nights at Radio City Music Hall. "The first time I felt the love and support of a New York audience was at that theater," he said.

He's returned for concerts and co-hosted the Tony Awards there with Sara Bareilles in 2018. "It's been a good-luck venue for me," he said, though he also called it the "most challenging venue" because he needs to find the intimacy in such a large space.