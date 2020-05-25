Singer-actor Josh Groban has rescheduled three Radio City Music Hall concerts from this year to next.

Groban's "Great Big Radio City Show" performances, originally set for June 20, Sept. 26 and Oct. 5, have been moved to, respectively, April 15-17, 2021. Tickets for each original date automatically will be honored for its replacement date.

Alternately, ticket holders wishing refunds may contact their original source, either Ticketmaster.com or the Radio City box office, through June 23. For refunds of tickets purchased through third-party vendors, customers must contact that vendor directly.

Groban, 39, has been online every other Thursday with screenings of his concert films on his YouTube channel, giving commentary, chatting with fans and answering questions. The next takes place Thursday, May 28, at 8 p.m. with 2004's "Live at the Greek."

