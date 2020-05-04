TODAY'S PAPER
Journey cancels 2020 tour, including Jones Beach show

Singer Arnel Pineda, left, and guitarist Neal Schon

Singer Arnel Pineda, left, and guitarist Neal Schon of Journey seen performing on May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas.  Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Journey has canceled its 2020 tour, including a July 30 show at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is no greater thrill for us than playing for our incredibly devoted audience, but their safety must come first," the band said in a statement Monday. "Having seen what the world has endured during the last 45 days, and not knowing what the rest of this year or 2021 will bring, we knew the right thing to do was to make sure our fans' health was not put in jeopardy and to provide immediate access to refund options given the unexpected events caused by this terrible virus."

The band members thanked health care workers and first responders, and sent best wishes to opening act and fellow Hall of Famers The Pretenders. Promoter Live Nation will email ticket holders with refund options including "a 150% credit + Live Nation will donate the number of tickets you originally purchased to healthcare workers on the front lines. For more details, visit livenation.com/refund.” 

