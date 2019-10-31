TODAY'S PAPER
Journey, Pretenders team for Jones Beach show next summer

Drummer Steve Smith (left and singer Arnel

 Drummer Steve Smith (left and singer Arnel Pineda of Journey perform during the first night of the band's second nine-show 2017 residency at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chrissie Hynde, of the Pretenders performs on day 1 of the 2018 Arroyo Seco Music Festival in Pasadena, Calif.

By Newsday Staff
The calendar may say November, but it's never too early to think about next summer: The first Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater show for 2020 has been announced.

A double bill featuring Journey and the Pretenders will hit the Wantagh venue on July 30, part of the bands' five-month North American that starts on May 15.

Fans can expect to hear iconic Journey classics such as “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” and of course the seminal “Don’t Stop Believin’,” is the top-selling digital catalog track in history,  as well as Pretenders’ hits such as “I’ll Stand By You,” “Back On The Chain Gang,” “Brass In Pocket,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” “2000 Miles,” “My City Was Gone,” “Middle of the Road,” and many more.

Tickets for this show go on sale Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.

By Newsday Staff

