The calendar may say November, but it's never too early to think about next summer: The first Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater show for 2020 has been announced.

A double bill featuring Journey and the Pretenders will hit the Wantagh venue on July 30, part of the bands' five-month North American that starts on May 15.

Fans can expect to hear iconic Journey classics such as “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” and of course the seminal “Don’t Stop Believin’,” is the top-selling digital catalog track in history, as well as Pretenders’ hits such as “I’ll Stand By You,” “Back On The Chain Gang,” “Brass In Pocket,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” “2000 Miles,” “My City Was Gone,” “Middle of the Road,” and many more.

Tickets for this show go on sale Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.

