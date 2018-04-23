TODAY'S PAPER
Judas Priest, Deep Purple set tour with Jones Beach stop

Guitarist Richie Faulkner (L) and singer Rob Halford

Guitarist Richie Faulkner (L) and singer Rob Halford of Judas Priest perform in Las Vegas in 2014. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com
Judas Priest and Deep Purple will co-headline a metal-loving summer tour that includes a stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Sept. 1 as part of one of the loudest summers at the amphitheater in years.

Though both bands helped pioneer heavy metal in their own ways, they are both on tour to support new albums – Judas Priest’s “Firepower,” which debuted in the Top 5 in March, and Deep Purple’s “Infinite” from last year.

The show joins hard-rocking concerts from Foo Fighters, Poison, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Slayer, Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson and Ozzy Osbourne on the summer schedule. Tickets for the show are $35-$250 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Live Nation. Citi cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

