Break out your green leather and studs because Judas Priest is coming to NYCB Live at Nassau Coliseum to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style.
The metal band, a 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee, will perform on March 17 in support of its upcoming album “Firepower,” which is set to be released in early 2018.
The current lineup features original members Rob Halford on vocals, Glenn Tipton on guitar and Ian Hill on bass plus drummer Scott Travis and guitarist Richie Faulkner. The show will only be the band’s third date of its new tour, which runs until May.
Tickets ($38-$248.50) go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster (800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com) or Live Nation (livenation.com). However, a special fan presale will be held Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. using the password FIREPOWER.
