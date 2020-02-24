Judas Priest, Tool set Nassau Coliseum shows

British heavy metal legends Judas Priest and Los Angeles-based rockers Tool will both be coming to NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum later this year.

Judas Priest will bring its "50 Heavy Metal Years Tour" to Uniondale on Sept. 11. The band, out of Birmingham, England, is marking its 50th anniversary. Tickets go on sale Friday at noon. The North American leg of the tour launches Sept. 9 in Oxon Hill, Md., and concludes Oct. 17 in Las Vegas.

“Judas Priest are primed and ready to deliver the goods with our 50 Heavy Metal Years anniversary celebration stage show spectacular!” the band said in a statement. “Performing a blistering cross-section of songs from our lives in metal — we can’t wait to raise horns with you again at this once in a metal lifetime event!”

Judas Priest released its eighteenth LP, "Firepower," in 2018, which peaked at No. 5, the highest ­charting album of its career. The band most recently performed on Long Island for two shows in May 2019 at the Paramount in Huntington.

Swedish heavy-metal band Sabaton will be the opening act.





Meanwhile, Tool hits the Coliseum on April 25. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.

The hard rockers, who have been together since 1990, recently won the Grammy for Best Metal Performance for the song “7empest” and are wrapping a sold-out Australia and Asia tour. The band's most recent album, "Fear Inoculum," was released last August and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart.

New York City-based alternative rockers Blonde Redhead will open.