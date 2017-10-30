Though she’s only 17, Julia Lambert has already learned a valuable lesson about timing.

The senior at East Islip High School has been pursuing a music career since she was 14, when she auditioned for “The Voice.” At 15, she tried out for “American Idol,” where she got to sing for judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr., who told her she had potential, but didn’t choose her for the show.

“I realized how young I am,” Lambert says. “I thought I had it all figured out. But through my own hard work, I see now how much I’ve grown as an artist and a businesswoman.”

And now she’s releasing her solo debut, “Julia Lambert: The EP” (Julia Lambert), on Friday, Nov. 10, including the catchy pop-leaning rock of “Closer,” the culmination of a year of work. She will celebrate its release Saturday, Nov. 11, at Revolution Bar and Music Hall in Amityville, where she has opened for “American Idol” vets Jax and Robbie Rosen.

“Image is important, but music is No. 1 for me,” she says. “I want my music to touch other people’s lives.”

Lambert plays Revolution Bar and Music Hall, 140 Merrick Rd., Amityville, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. Tickets are $10 through Ticketfly.