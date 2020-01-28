TODAY'S PAPER
Justin Bieber album 'Changes' to come out Feb. 14

Justin Bieber last album was "Purpose," which came

Justin Bieber last album was "Purpose," which came out in 2015. Credit: AFP via Getty Images/LISA O'CONNOR

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Pop star Justin Bieber has chosen Valentine's Day to release "Changes," his first album since 2015's "Purpose."

The singer, who was a guest on Tuesday's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," appeared to reveal the date first to the studio audience in a preview clip from the episode, recorded on an unspecified recent day and released online at 10:13 p.m. Monday.

"The album is February 14th, I believe," Bieber, 25, told the host, adding, "So I guess this is the first time I'm saying that. Nobody knew that until right now." Shortly afterward, he announced the album's release and presale on social media.

Also Monday, the Canada-born Bieber released the first episode of a streaming series, "Seasons," about his life after the cancellation of the last 14 dates of his "Purpose" tour in summer 2017 due to what his management called "unforeseen circumstances." He told Vogue magazine in February that after 16 months, having performing roughly 150 concerts worldwide, "I got really depressed on tour … I was lonely. I needed some time."

His new tour "Yummy," named for the title of the new album's first single, is scheduled to commence May 14 in Seattle and conclude Sept. 26 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the nearest local stop. Two concerts there on Aug. 23 and 24, 2017, were among those canceled.

