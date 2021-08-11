TODAY'S PAPER
Justin Bieber leads nominees for 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo,

 In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Justin Bieber: Seasons."  Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Justin Bieber leads this year’s list of nominees at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, followed closely by Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo.

Bieber has seven nods, including video of the year and best direction for "POPSTAR," artist of the year, best cinematography for "Holy" and best pop song, best editing and best collaboration for "Peaches."

Megan Thee Stallion is right behind with six nominations, mostly from her hit song "WAP," triggering nods for video of the year, artist of the year, best collaboration and best hip-hop song. She also was nominated for a second time in the best hip-hop song category for her work on Lil Baby's "On Me (The Remix)."

Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Rodrigo each have five nominations. Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion will compete with Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift for artist of the year.

The video of the year category is filled by "WAP" by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion; "POPSTAR" by DJ Khaled featuring Drake and Bieber; "Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat featuring SZA; Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits"; Lil Nas X's "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"; and The Weeknd's "Save Your Tears."

The 2021 VMAs will return to New York City, airing from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 12.

