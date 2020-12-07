TODAY'S PAPER
Justin Bieber to livestream New Year's Eve concert

Justin Bieber's Dec. 31 concert will be free

Justin Bieber's Dec. 31 concert will be free of charge to T-Mobile customers. Everyone else must pay $25 to watch. Credit: AFP

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
After the coronavirus pandemic forced him to cancel a planned tour this spring and summer, Justin Bieber is set to perform his first concert in three years.

The pop star's music label, Def Jam, announced Monday that Bieber will livestream "T-Mobile Presents New Year's Eve Live with Justin Bieber" on Dec. 31 at 7:15 p.m. General-public access is $25 at JustinBieberNYE.com. Starting Tuesday at 2 a.m., T-Mobile customers can obtain free access through that website or the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. The concert will be available through Jan. 1 at 3 p.m.

"I've worked with T-Mobile for a long time — they're such a fun brand, and we're working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night," Bieber, 26, said in a statement. "I can't wait to partner on this epic New Year's Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together."

