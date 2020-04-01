Justin Bieber postpones North American tour

Justin Bieber has postponed his scheduled 45-date North American concert tour.

"The health and safety of my fans, team, cast and crew is the most important thing for me," the 26-year-old pop star wrote across his social media Wednesday. "The world is a scary place but we will all figure this out together. We held on to these dates as long as we could and I cannot wait to see all of you in person as soon as I can.” The accompanying graphical text cited "the current public health crisis" and asked that "fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled,” with that information "forthcoming soon."

The tour had been set to start May 14 in Seattle and close Sept. 26 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

