Entertainment

Justin Bieber announces 2021 dates for rescheduled tour

Justin Bieber's 2021 tour will include three New

Justin Bieber's 2021 tour will include three New York City stops. Credit: Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

By The Associated Press
New dates have been announced for Justin Bieber's previously scheduled 2020 tour, which will now take place next summer.

The Justin Bieber World Tour was originally planned to begin in May, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. AEG Presents said the 45-date tour will kick off on June 2, 2021, in San Diego. Nineteen new dates have been added to the tour, including July 13 and 14 at Madison Square Garden and July 20 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Aug. 6.

“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” Grammy Award winner Bieber, 26, said in a statement Thursday. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”

Kehlani and Jaden Smith, who were originally scheduled to support on the road, will not be part of the tour. Supporting acts for the new tour will be announced at a later date.

A dollar from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, which is aimed at supporting mental health wellness.

