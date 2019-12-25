Justin Bieber's Christmas surprise: New album, tour

Justin Bieber released a minute-and-a-half trailer on Christmas Eve to promote his first album in four years and to announce an accompanying stadium tour.

"As humans, we are imperfect," the 25-year-old pop star says in voiceover, promoting his upcoming "Yummy," as a languid camera follows him around what resembles either a desert ghost town or a film set of one. "My past and my mistakes, all the things that I've been through — I believe that I'm right where I'm supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me," he says, as an onscreen graphic, the first of several, reads, "New Album."

"I feel like this is different from the previous albums just because of where I'm at in my life," the Canada-born singer continues, as a snippet of the title track plays the lyrics "Could you be here with me forever, ever ever? /Every time I go the wrong way, you turn me back around."

In more voiceover, Bieber says of the album, "I'm excited to perform it and tour it. We all have different stories — I'm just excited to share mine." After an onscreen graphic says the new single will drop Jan. 3, the singer avers that the upcoming album contains "music that I've loved the most out of anything I've done."

Through it all, Bieber walks pensively to a rundown, desert gas station, where he sits outside, blows on his hands to stay warm and pulls his hoodie up. Later he crouches on a scrubland hillside, walks a dirt road, and throws rocks while standing amid deserted vehicles. We see a weathered, beat-up sign reading, "Los Angeles Next Exit."

The 45-venue "Yummy" tour is scheduled to commence May 14 in Seattle and conclude Sept. 26 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the nearest local stop.

Additionally, the trailer promises "a new docu-series."

Bieber had teased the record in October, with an Instagram post reading "Any night any day, say the word on my way," captioning an image of a piece of lined paper, colored markers beside it, on which is written the word "Yummy" in puffy letters as a child might draw and color in.

On Dec. 23, he posted the message "December 24, December 31, January 3 ... #2020" three times — twice with an image of the word "tomorrow" written in dark pink in a childish hand, against a light-pink, textured background, and once with a black-and-white photo of himself, heavily tattooed and crouched in front of a piano.