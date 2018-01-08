TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Justin Timberlake sets new tour, with Madison Square Garden stop

Justin Timberlake performs at the Pilgrimage Music and

Justin Timberlake performs at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival on Sept. 23, 2017, in Franklin, Tenn. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Amy Harris

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Justin Timberlake plans to support his upcoming “Man of the Woods” album with a North American tour that includes a stop at Madison Square Garden on March 21.

Timberlake, who released his new single “Filthy” last week, is gearing up for a busy 2018. The “Man of the Woods” album will be released on Feb. 2, just days before he is set to headline the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on Feb. 4. The full tour is set to kick off in Toronto on March 13 and run through May 30 when it hits his hometown of Memphis.

Tickets are $61-$281 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 16 through Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“Filthy,” which Timberlake wrote and produced with Timbaland and Danja, features the dance music sound that he has been known for. However, “Man of the Woods,” his first album since 2013’s “The 20/20 Experience,” is expected to be more eclectic than his previous work, featuring collaborations with country star Chris Stapleton, as well as with The Neptunes and Alicia Keys. Timberlake says the songs are inspired by his son, wife (the actress Jessica Biel) and his “personal journey from Memphis to where he is today.”

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Timberlake will headline the halftime show during Super Super Bowl week performers
Oprah Winfrey accepts the 2018 Cecil B. DeMille Oprah’s speech was the best part of the Golden Globes
Greta Gerwig accepts the award for best picture, See Golden Globes winners, major moments, more
Speaking backstage at the 75th annual Golden Globes Oprah: Time's Up is for 'women of the world'
Producer Graham Broadbent accepts the award for best 'Three Billboards' wins top honor at Golden Globes
Angelina Jolie attends the 75th Annual Golden Globe Highlights from the Golden Globes red carpet