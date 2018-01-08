Justin Timberlake plans to support his upcoming “Man of the Woods” album with a North American tour that includes a stop at Madison Square Garden on March 21.

Timberlake, who released his new single “Filthy” last week, is gearing up for a busy 2018. The “Man of the Woods” album will be released on Feb. 2, just days before he is set to headline the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on Feb. 4. The full tour is set to kick off in Toronto on March 13 and run through May 30 when it hits his hometown of Memphis.

Tickets are $61-$281 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 16 through Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“Filthy,” which Timberlake wrote and produced with Timbaland and Danja, features the dance music sound that he has been known for. However, “Man of the Woods,” his first album since 2013’s “The 20/20 Experience,” is expected to be more eclectic than his previous work, featuring collaborations with country star Chris Stapleton, as well as with The Neptunes and Alicia Keys. Timberlake says the songs are inspired by his son, wife (the actress Jessica Biel) and his “personal journey from Memphis to where he is today.”