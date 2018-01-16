TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 40° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 40° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Justin Timberlake adds second Madison Square Garden show

‘Man of the Woods’ tickets available Monday; presale tix for sale Wednesday

Justin Timberlake will play Madison Square Garden March

Justin Timberlake will play Madison Square Garden March 21 and 22, 2018. Above, Timberlake performs in Tennessee on Sept. 23, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Amy Harris

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Justin Timberlake may be a “Man of the Woods” now, but city folks sure can’t get enough of him. The “Filthy” singer has added 10 more dates to his upcoming tour, including a second night at Madison Square Garden. Timberlake will play at The Garden on March 22 now, as well as March 21, which sold out quickly.

Tickets for the March 22 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday through Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Timberlake is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 4, following the release of his new album, “Man of the Woods,” on Feb. 2.

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Daniel Brühl stars as an 1890s New York Daniel Brühl talks ‘The Alienist’ TV adaptation
Actors Melanie Field, Brendan Scannell, Jasmine Matthews, Grace 'Heathers' getting a TV reboot with Doherty cameo
Conan O'Brien tweeted Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, that Conan O’Brien says he’ll take his show to Haiti
Television personality Cat Deeley attends A+E Networks' 2018 Cat Deeley expecting her second child
Lia Valenti, 6, of Westbury, falls into LI 6-year-old’s dancing mishap airs in prime time
Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Golf Channel cameramen walk out amid Sony Open