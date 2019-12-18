Kanye West opera 'Mary' coming to Lincoln Center

Fresh from its debut at Miami's Art Basel on Dec. 8, Kanye West's opera "Mary" is set to play David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on Sunday.

Based on the biblical story of the Nativity, from the Books of Matthew and Luke, the holiday-themed work is being performed by what promoter Live Nation calls "the Sunday Service collective, a ministry formed in January of 2019” appearing "alongside a cast of professional opera singers."

The Miami debut was composed of familiar religious and holiday songs; a portion of Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata"; West hits including "Can’t Tell Me Nothing," "Devil in a New Dress," "Love Lockdown," "I Thought About Killing You" and "Power," and one song by FKA Twigs, according to reviews.

Director Vanessa Beecroft also helmed West's previous opera, "Nebuchadnezzar," performed Nov. 24 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The nearly hourlong "Mary" had debuted on a floating barge in Biscayne Bay, facing an audience at Virginia Key's Miami Marine Stadium. Featuring more than 100 choir members dressed in silver, its 12 scenes alternated song and music with readings of the Christian Scripture, including narration by West. It had been announced only three nights earlier. Billboard magazine called it "a beautiful work in progress. It had its hiccups … but it also showcased a wonderful glimpse of what could be."

