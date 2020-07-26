TODAY'S PAPER
Kanye West apologizes to Kim Kardashian for tweets, remarks

Kanye West on Nov. 6.

Kanye West on Nov. 6. Credit: Invision/AP/Evan Agostini

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Rapper and fashion entrepreneur Kanye West has apologized to his wife, reality-TV star Kim Kardashian, over a series of tweets and a campaign-rally speech in which he had accused her of trying to have him committed, of cheating on him, of wanting to abort their first child and other evidently unfounded claims. Kardashian has since explained that West is bipolar, and she pleaded for the public's understanding.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," West, 43, tweeted Saturday. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Twenty minutes earlier, West — who has said he is running for president — had posted incomprehensibly, "I need me and Rih to have Jay open every one of our albums out of respect and lineage and Drake and Nikki have Wayne open every one of they albums ... Wayne triple goat #2020VISUON Yeah spelled rong." The tweet appeared to reference performers Rihanna, Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, and rapper and music mogul Jay-Z. "Goat" appeared to be meant as the acronym GOAT, or Greatest of All Time.

Kardashian, 39, posted a long statement on her Instagram Stories account Wednesday that said her husband has bipolar disorder. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, it causes severe and unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks. Acknowledging that West "is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions,” she called him "brilliant but complicated" and stated, "Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times [sic] do not align with his intentions."

Kardashian has not commented further on social media.

