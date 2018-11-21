Forbes: Katy Perry is highest-paid female music star
Taylor Swift placed second, while last year's champ, Beyoncée, was third.
After only reaching the bottom half of the list over the last two years, Katy Perry has reclaimed her No. 1 spot from 2015 on Forbes magazine's annual list of the 10 highest-paid women in music.
While her estimated $83 million earned between June 1, 2017, and June 1, 2018, is less than the $135 million she made to claim the top slot three years ago, the 34-year-old singer made enough to edge out Taylor Swift, 28, who earned $80 million to reach No. 2. Both made the bulk of their money on stadium tours, with Perry additionally earning more than $20 million as a judge on ABC's "American Idol," Forbes said.
Last year's top woman, Beyoncé, 37, comes in at No. 3 with $60 million earned in part from her On the Run II tour and her first joint album with husband Jay-Z, "Everything is Love." Pink, 39, who last made the list in 2014, is No. 4 this year with $52 million gleaned largely from her Beautiful Trauma tour.
Rounding out the top five is Lady Gaga, 32, who last appeared in 2015 and earned an estimated $50 million through touring, contracts with Versace and MAC, her fragrance Fame and her movie star-making turn in the current hit remake of "A Star Is Born.”
Making her debut on the list is Russian star Helene Fischer, 34, at No. 8 with $32 million.
To compile its figures, Forbes used sources including Nielsen SoundScan and NPD BookScan as well as interviews with industry experts to estimate pretax income before fees to agents, managers and others.
