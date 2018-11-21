Forbes: Katy Perry is highest-paid female music star

After only reaching the bottom half of the list over the last two years, Katy Perry has reclaimed her No. 1 spot from 2015 on Forbes magazine's annual list of the 10 highest-paid women in music.

While her estimated $83 million earned between June 1, 2017, and June 1, 2018, is less than the $135 million she made to claim the top slot three years ago, the 34-year-old singer made enough to edge out Taylor Swift, 28, who earned $80 million to reach No. 2. Both made the bulk of their money on stadium tours, with Perry additionally earning more than $20 million as a judge on ABC's "American Idol," Forbes said.

Last year's top woman, Beyoncé, 37, comes in at No. 3 with $60 million earned in part from her On the Run II tour and her first joint album with husband Jay-Z, "Everything is Love." Pink, 39, who last made the list in 2014, is No. 4 this year with $52 million gleaned largely from her Beautiful Trauma tour.

Rounding out the top five is Lady Gaga, 32, who last appeared in 2015 and earned an estimated $50 million through touring, contracts with Versace and MAC, her fragrance Fame and her movie star-making turn in the current hit remake of "A Star Is Born.”

Making her debut on the list is Russian star Helene Fischer, 34, at No. 8 with $32 million.

To compile its figures, Forbes used sources including Nielsen SoundScan and NPD BookScan as well as interviews with industry experts to estimate pretax income before fees to agents, managers and others.