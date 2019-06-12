Katy Perry, Taylor Swift apparently have ended their feud

A year after extending a literal olive branch to end a feud with Taylor Swift, singer Katy Perry has made another public gesture to clear up any lingering bad feelings.

"[F]eels good taylorswift @ Let's Be Friends," Perry, 34, wrote on her social media Tuesday, captioning a photo of a plate of cookies with two peace symbols and the words "PEACE AT LAST" in what appears to be red frosting along the rim. She then commented on her own Instagram post, repeating "[F]eels good 🧡 @taylorswift."

The 29-year-old Swift responded as well, posting a string of 13 pink hearts. She has not otherwise commented publicly.

A yearslong tension between the two had begun to thaw in May 2018, when Swift, then on her Reputation concert tour, posted an Instagram Stories video showing an olive branch, a white envelope sealed with a puppy sticker, and a partly visible, handwritten note from Perry, reading, "Hey Old Friend — I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us. I really want to clear the air." The obscured next sentence includes the words "deeply sorry for." Superimposed are the words "Thank You Katy" and two heart emoji.

"So I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch," Swift says in the video. "This mean so much to me."

A year earlier, in May 2017, Perry on "The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special" confirmed the feud to host James Corden, telling him, "That's true. There's a situation." She went on to say Swift had "started it and it's time for her to finish it."

The contretemps became public with a 2014 Rolling Stone interview in which Swift said her song "Bad Blood” was about an unnamed, arena-level female singer. "It had to do with business," she said. "She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me."

In July 2013, dancers Lockhart Brownlie, Scott Myrick and Leah Adler left Swift's Red tour midway to join a newly launching tour by Perry, with whom they had toured in 2011.

A month after speaking with Corden, Perry said of Swift on Arianna Huffington's Thrive Global Podcast, "I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I think it's actually like, I think it's time. … And I think that, you know, if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go, like, 'Yeah, well we can do this.' "

