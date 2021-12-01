Keith Urban, Iron Maiden set UBS Arena shows for fall 2022

Get ready for fall 2022 at UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont as two big shows were announced Wednesday: Iron Maiden presents its "The Legacy of the Beast World Tour" on Oct. 19. while country pop star Keith Urban brings "The Speed of Now World Tour" on Oct. 22.

Iron Maiden’s set will be focused on the band’s classics blended with songs from its new album, "Senjutsu" highlighted by elaborate staging, pyrotechnics and an appearance from the band’s monster mascot Eddie. Within Temptation opens the show.

"We’re really looking forward to our return to North America so we can bring ‘The Legacy of The Beast’ show to places we didn’t get to in 2019 and to other cities we’ve not played for many years," said Maiden lead vocalist Bruce Dickinson, 63, in a statement. "I’m really excited about the new additions and changes to the stage production and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve got planned."

Urban’s Long Island stop will be one of his final shows on a tour that begins June 17 supporting his 2020 album, "The Speed of Now." Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress will serve as his support act.

"Every night is the first time we’ve played these songs for that audience, in that moment. It’s why every show is different – spontaneous and unpredictable – even for us!" said Urban, 54, in a statement. "After two years, we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before. We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage."

Iron Maiden tickets will be available starting Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. A presale will be held on Dec. 8, however fans must register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, now through Sunday at 10 p.m. via verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/ironmaiden. Check the website for other presale opportunities.

Tickets for Urban’s show go on sale to the general public on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Citi cardmembers have access to a presale starting Tuesday at noon through Dec. 7 at 10 p.m. For more presale details, visit: citientertainment.com.