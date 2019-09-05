TODAY'S PAPER
Sutton Foster, Kelli O'Hara to headline Staller Center gala

Tony Award winners Sutton Foster, left, and Kelli O'Hara will play Staller Center on March 7. Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Staller Center for the Arts is about to get a double dose of Broadway star power. Tony Award winners Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster will perform together for the first time when they headline the Staller Center's annual gala on March 7.

"Sutton and Kelli have always wanted to do a show together, and we're thrilled to have them perform solos and duets with their bands on our stage for the 2020 Gala," said Alan Inkles, director of the Staller Center, in a statement.

Billed as "An Evening With Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster," the show will feature both solos and duets by the two performers. O'Hara won a Tony for her performance as Anna in the 2015 revival of "The King and I." Mosat recently, she appeared on Broadway in last spring's revival of "Kiss Me, Kate." Foster, who stars in the TV Land hit "Younger," is a two-time Tony winner — for "Thoroughly Modern Millie" in 2002 and the revival of "Anything Goes" in 2011.

Tickets for the gala are $90 and can be purchased at stallercenter.com.

