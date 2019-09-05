Staller Center for the Arts is about to get a double dose of Broadway star power. Tony Award winners Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster will perform together for the first time when they headline the Staller Center's annual gala on March 7.

"Sutton and Kelli have always wanted to do a show together, and we're thrilled to have them perform solos and duets with their bands on our stage for the 2020 Gala," said Alan Inkles, director of the Staller Center, in a statement.

Billed as "An Evening With Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster," the show will feature both solos and duets by the two performers. O'Hara won a Tony for her performance as Anna in the 2015 revival of "The King and I." Mosat recently, she appeared on Broadway in last spring's revival of "Kiss Me, Kate." Foster, who stars in the TV Land hit "Younger," is a two-time Tony winner — for "Thoroughly Modern Millie" in 2002 and the revival of "Anything Goes" in 2011.

Tickets for the gala are $90 and can be purchased at stallercenter.com.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.