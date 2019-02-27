Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week
Kelly Clarkson, Cheap Trick and more are performing on LI this week.
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available, it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Nellie McKay
The charming singer brings her “Sister Orchid” album to life.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn
INFO $30; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com
With Confidence
The Aussie pop-punkers have “That Something.”
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville
INFO $16; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com
Cheap Trick
Surrender! Surrender! But don’t give yourself away…
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury
INFO $39.50-$99.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
Kelly Clarkson
Before she launches her talk show, Clarkson offers the “Meaning of Life.”
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale
INFO $38-$118.50; 516-231-4848, nycblive.com
Donna the Buffalo
The Herd will mobilize and “Dance in the Street.”
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore
INFO $35; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org
