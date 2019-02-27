TODAY'S PAPER
Entertainment Music

Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week

Kelly Clarkson, Cheap Trick and more are performing on LI this week.

Kelly Clarkson will perform at the Coliseum.

 Kelly Clarkson will perform at the Coliseum. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Tullberg

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available, it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Nellie McKay

The charming singer brings her “Sister Orchid” album to life.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $30; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

With Confidence

The Aussie pop-punkers have “That Something.”

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $16; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Cheap Trick

Surrender! Surrender! But don’t give yourself away…

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $39.50-$99.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Kelly Clarkson

Before she launches her talk show, Clarkson offers the “Meaning of Life.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale

INFO $38-$118.50; 516-231-4848, nycblive.com

Donna the Buffalo

The Herd will mobilize and “Dance in the Street.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

INFO $35; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

