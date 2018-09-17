Kelly Clarkson will bring the “Heat” to NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on March 7, her only New York appearance on this leg of her “Meaning of Life” tour.

" 'Meaning of Life’ is the album I always wanted to make and I am so excited to finally be able to tour it!" Clarkson said in a statement. "Even while recording it, I couldn’t wait for people to experience the music live, to not only hear it, but feel it. It has taken almost a year of planning, and I can’t wait to see y’all on the road!"

Tickets for the show are $38-$118.50 and go on sale through Ticketmaster on Sept. 24, the same night she returns for her second season on “The Voice.” Team Kelly’s Brynn Cartelli, who won “The Voice” last season, will open for Clarkson on the tour.

American Express cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Monday.