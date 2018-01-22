TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 50° Good Afternoon
Overcast 50° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Kendrick Lamar, SZA set Madison Square Garden, Jones Beach dates

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday through Ticketmaster.

Kendrick Lamar performs on the second day of

Kendrick Lamar performs on the second day of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Oct. 1, 2016, in Austin, Texas. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Jack Plunkett

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Even before Kendrick Lamar finds out how many of his seven Grammy nominations turn into gold-trophied wins on Sunday night, he and his Top Dawg Entertainment friends are already planning “TDE: The Championship Tour.”

“Humble” hitmaker Lamar, along with best new artist nominee SZA, as well as ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, and Lance Skiiiwalker will hit the road in May and are set to play Madison Square Garden on May 29 and Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on May 30.

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday through Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith produced the soundtrack for the upcoming “Black Panther” movie starring Chadwick Boseman, with the first single “All the Stars” featuring Lamar and SZA.

“The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture,” Lamar said in a statement. “I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan [Coogler, the film’s director] and Marvel’s vision.”

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Morgan Freeman accepts the life achievement award at See SAG Award winners, red carpet, more
Jordan Horowitz, producer of New Oscar envelope rules on the way
Jessica Chastain, Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon and Kenan On Trump, 'SNL' asks 'Does it even matter anymore?'
When a meteor transforms Susan Murphy, voiced by 50 new shows streaming on Netflix for kids
Actor Jonah Hill attends the 'Don't Worry, He Celebrities at Sundance Film Festival 2018
‘We’ll Meet Again’: Curry’s perfect second act