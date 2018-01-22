Even before Kendrick Lamar finds out how many of his seven Grammy nominations turn into gold-trophied wins on Sunday night, he and his Top Dawg Entertainment friends are already planning “TDE: The Championship Tour.”

“Humble” hitmaker Lamar, along with best new artist nominee SZA, as well as ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, and Lance Skiiiwalker will hit the road in May and are set to play Madison Square Garden on May 29 and Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on May 30.

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday through Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith produced the soundtrack for the upcoming “Black Panther” movie starring Chadwick Boseman, with the first single “All the Stars” featuring Lamar and SZA.

“The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture,” Lamar said in a statement. “I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan [Coogler, the film’s director] and Marvel’s vision.”