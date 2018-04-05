Enduring singer-songwriter Kenny Rogers has canceled the remaining dates of his farewell tour, citing ill health.

The Beacon Theatre in Manhattan, where the country and adult-contemporary music star was scheduled to play June 2 and 3, tweeted a news release featuring form language that was also issued by at least two other venues. “Kenny Rogers has been working through a series of health challenges,” the statement read. “His doctors fully expect the outcome to be great, but they have advised him to cancel all performances through the end of the year to focus on recuperation.

Rogers, 79, whose “The Gambler’s Last Deal” farewell tour began in spring 2016 and included two performances at NYCB Theatre at Westbury in December 2015 and December 2016, added in a statement, “I didn’t want to take forever to retire. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to say farewell to the fans over the course of the past two years on ‘The Gambler’s Last Deal’ tour. I could never properly thank them for the encouragement and support they’ve given me throughout my career and the happiness I’ve experienced as a result of that.”

On Thursday, he posted on social media a photo of a sun on the horizon of a dark, foreboding landscape, overlaid with the text “Stay close to anything that makes you glad you are alive.”

The remaining canceled dates were April 28 at the Silver Legacy Casino in Reno, Nevada; April 29 at the country-music Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California; May 31 at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; June 1 and the Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island; June 30 at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles in Lake Charles, Louisiana; and Aug. 25 at the Livewire Festival in Blackpool, England.

The three-time Grammy Award winner, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013, has sold more than 120 million albums and recorded such hits as “Lucille,” “The Gambler,” “Through the Years,” “Lady” and, with Dolly Parton, “Islands in the Stream.” He told NBC’s “Today” in September 2015 that he was planning “a big worldwide tour, and it’s going to be my last. I’m going to say goodbye at that point; I’ve done this long enough.”