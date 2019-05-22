Local Live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week
Kerry Kearney, Aqua Cherry and others are performing on Long Island this week.
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
Kerry Kearney
The Breezy Point bluesman and his friends will deliver a “Red, White & Blues Extravaganza” as part of Fleet Week, with Navy members in attendance.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn
INFO $34; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com
Table Talk
The Long Island indie-rockers say this will be their last show. Show 'em where your heart is and give them a good send-off.
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, May 25, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville
INFO $10; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com
Aqua Cherry
The reggae-rockers from Port Jefferson will release their new EP “The Sum of Love.”
WHEN | WHERE 5 p.m. Sunday, May 26, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, Amityville
INFO $10; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com
'Songs & Stories'
Everclear’s Art Alexakis, Fountains of Wayne’s Chris Collingwood, Eve 6’s Max Collilns and Marcy Playground’s John Wozniak talk about their music and play some of their hits.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $19.99 to $70.50; 800-745-3000, theparamount.com
Todd ‘T-Boy’ Confessore Benefit
Night Ranger, Danger Danger, Trixter and other bands will pay tribute to Confessore, their late tour manager from Smithtown.
WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, Mulcahy’s, Wantagh
INFO $20; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com
