Local Live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Kerry Kearney

The Breezy Point bluesman and his friends will deliver a “Red, White & Blues Extravaganza” as part of Fleet Week, with Navy members in attendance.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $34; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

Table Talk

The Long Island indie-rockers say this will be their last show. Show 'em where your heart is and give them a good send-off.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, May 25, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

INFO $10; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Aqua Cherry

The reggae-rockers from Port Jefferson will release their new EP “The Sum of Love.”

WHEN | WHERE 5 p.m. Sunday, May 26, Revolution Bar & Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $10; 877-987-6487, ticketfly.com

'Songs & Stories'

Everclear’s Art Alexakis, Fountains of Wayne’s Chris Collingwood, Eve 6’s Max Collilns and Marcy Playground’s John Wozniak talk about their music and play some of their hits.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $19.99 to $70.50; 800-745-3000, theparamount.com



Todd ‘T-Boy’ Confessore Benefit

Night Ranger, Danger Danger, Trixter and other bands will pay tribute to Confessore, their late tour manager from Smithtown.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, Mulcahy’s, Wantagh

INFO $20; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com