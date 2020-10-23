Kerry Kearney to stream virtual concert from Amityville

Blues guitarist Kerry Kearney will perform a virtual streaming concert presented by My Father’s Place on Tuesday, Oct. 27 . The show will take place at The Warehouse in Amityville.

"Long Islanders have always been music connoisseurs that support local artists," says Kearney, 60, of Breezy Point. "They seem to identify with our band for the past 25 years."

The show will mirror the old WLIR Tuesday Night Ultrasonic Concert Series format. Former 'LIR deejay Denis McNamara will start the evening by interviewing Kearney for 30 minutes followed by a 90-minute live show in front of a social distanced half-capacity crowd of invited guests.

"This is something special," says Kearney. "We’ve only done two gigs as a band since March."

Kearney will be performing with his Neighbors and Family Band consisting of drummer Mario Staiano, bassist Gerry Sorrentino, conga player Nydia Mata, keyboardist Jack Licitra and Charlie Wolfe on harmonica.

"We are going to welcome some special guests like keyboardist Mark Mancini and vocalist Dawn Banks," says Kearney. "There will be a few surprises as well."

The set will be focused on Kearney's new album, "Tales from the Psychedelta," which is a compilation of remastered tunes from 10 different albums with his "psychedelta" vibe.

"I was jammin’ on Long Island with this Grateful Dead cover band The Electrix about 25 years ago. We did a couple of blues tunes where I played slide guitar. When I came off the stage, one of the roadies said, ‘Wow! That’s like…psychedelta music, man.’ That became our own little moniker," says Kearney. "It’s hard hittin’ blues mixed with elements of delta, creole and piedmont. Plus, we add more of a beat to make it danceable."

Virtual tickets to the streaming show are $10 and can be ordered at: myfathersplace.veeps.com.