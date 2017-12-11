TODAY'S PAPER
Kesha, Macklemore tour sets date for Jones Beach Theater show

Kesha and Macklemore perform at 102.7 KIIS FM's

Kesha and Macklemore perform at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2017 at The Forum on Dec. 1, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images for iHeartMedia / Christopher Polk

Kesha and Macklemore will team up for a summer tour that stops at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on July 30.

Tickets for “The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore Tour,” which will feature songs from their solo albums and their collaboration “Good Old Days” from Macklemore’s “Gemini” album, go on sale at noon Friday through Live Nation. Citi cardholders can begin purchasing pre-sale tickets at noon Wednesday through the Citi Private Pass program.

Kesha’s “Rainbow” album, which hit No. 1 and landed her two Grammy nominations, marked her return to the music business after she fought to release music without her producer and label head Dr. Luke, who she claimed abused her. Dr. Luke, born Lukasz Gottwald, has denied the allegations.

Macklemore’s “Gemini” album was the rapper’s first solo release in 12 years and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard charts, supported by the hit single “Glorious.”

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

