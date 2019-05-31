The Kevin James and Mike DelGuidice artistic bromance continues, as the Stony Brook-raised comic stars in the video for DelGuidice’s new single “Mona Lisa.”

“Kevin just seemed to take a liking to the song,” said DelGuidice, of Sound Beach, in a Facebook Live video, adding that a new mix of the dreamy piano ballad was recorded at Richie Cannata’s Cove City Sound Studios in Glen Cove specifically to go with the video.

DelGuidice, who plays rhythm guitar in Billy Joel’s band, wrote “Ordinary Guy,” the theme to James’ recent CBS sitcom “Kevin Can Wait,” and he made his acting debut on the show’s finale, playing the guitarist in the fictional band Smokefish, which also included James, Chris Rock and Adam Sandler.

In the “Mona Lisa” video, James daydreams about a woman he sees in a restaurant as he walks (and dances) around New York — in the snow-covered park at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge, at Citi Field, as well as rooftops and sunlit dance studios.

DelGuidice says the video has been in the works for nearly 18 months, driven by James’ interest in the song. “Love this song,” James tweeted as he released the video.

“Big thanks to #KevinJames for sharing this today and for being in the music video,” DelGuidice wrote on Instagram. “What a guy and what a blast!”