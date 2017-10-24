Kid Rock may not be running for U.S. Senate but he is coming to NYCB Live at Nassau Coliseum. The rap-rock country star will bring his “Greatest Show on Earth” tour to Uniondale on March 10 in support of his new album, “Sweet Southern Sugar,” which drops Nov. 3.
In recent interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM, Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, said the rumor about him running for Michigan senator is false. He admitted that he let the rumor roll for a while as a joke.
Tickets ($33.50-$123.50) go on sale to the public Nov. 3 at noon through Ticketmaster (800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com) or Live Nation (livenation.com). However, fans who pre-order the album through www.kidrock.com will be eligible for a special pre-sale beginning on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m.
