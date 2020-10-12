TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Forgot your password? We can help go here.

Log in
EntertainmentMusic

Killer Mike to receive Change Maker honor at Billboard Music Awards

Rapper and activist Killer Mike of Run

 Rapper and activist Killer Mike of Run The Jewels is set to receive the Change Maker honor at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday. Credit: Invision / AP / Amy Harris

By The Associated Press
Print

Grammy Award-winning rapper and social-political activist Killer Mike will receive the first Billboard Change Maker Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

NBC and dick clark productions announced the new award and recipient Monday, two days ahead of the show, which will air live at 8 p.m. on NBC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Atlanta-born Killer Mike, 45, first made waves in music with his appearance on Outkast's 2000 album, "Stankonia." He later won a Grammy with the duo for the Top 20 pop hit "The Whole World." He's also a member of the hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, which released their fourth album in June.

But Killer Mike has made noise outside of music, too. He's spoken out against police brutality, inequality in Black communities and race relations. Last year he hosted Netflix's "Trigger Warning with Killer Mike," a documentary series about issues affecting the Black community.

The Billboard Change Maker Award will be presented by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms at the African-American Panoramic Experience Museum in Atlanta.

Kelly Clarkson will host the Billboard ceremony, which will include performances by Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, Sia, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Doja Cat, En Vogue, Khalid, Swae Lee, Demi Lovato, SAINt JHN and leading nominee Post Malone. Because of the pandemic, some of the performances will be pretaped while others will take place live.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Back left to right: Aaron Staton as Wally 'The Right Stuff': Astronaut drama shows promise
Warner Wolf a former WCBS-TV and ESPN Radio What ever happened to sportscaster Warner Wolf?
"Driving While Black" premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. 'Driving While Black': A must-see documentary
Morgan Wallen appeared in a recent TikTok video Morgan Wallen dropped as 'SNL' guest performer
Eboni K. Williams promises she "won't hold back" Bravo's 'RHONY' adds first Black cast member
Adam Sandler stars in the unspirited comedy "Hubie 'Hubie Halloween': Old tricks and no treats
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search