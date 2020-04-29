The Posh Ultra Lounge, located in the Garden City Hotel during the early 2000s, famously brought in hundreds of well-dressed people nightly on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The spot may be gone, but hospitality entrepreneur Brian Rosenberg — once a Vice President at the hotel and a creative mind behind Posh — has organized the “Posh Classics Virtual Reunion,” set for a broadcast starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 2.

Slated to be carried online via a Facebook event hosted by the group Classic Nite Life and on radio at WPTY-FM (“Party 105”), the event will be broadcast from a sanitized, private warehouse and filmed under social distancing standards, Rosenberg said. (All the performers will be alone on a stage as they either sing or mix beats, with a total of no more than five people at the warehouse during the broadcast, he said.)

Scheduled performers include East Islip native DJ Theo, DJ Dimitri Tee of Syosset and Dix Hills-born Kim Sozzi, as well as freestyle music star George Lamond. For Sozzi, the event comes at a time where — like many Long Islanders her career is taking a financial hit.

Her family owns Creations Music entertainment company, and Sozzi said “all of our weddings and events have been cancelled starting the weekend of March 14… and every event through to the end of June has been postponed,” while some weddings that were set for the fall “have been rescheduled to next summer… and in addition to all of the weddings being cancelled, of course all of my club appearances have been cancelled as well.”

However, one of the reasons she’s taking part in the Posh Classics event is to point people to the “House Music For Heroes” GoFundMe page, a nonprofit effort by people from the LI hospitality scene and the aforementioned Facebook group to raise money to help purchase food for healthcare professionals at several Long Island hospitals.

As for Sozzi, who has scored on the Billboard dance music charts with songs like "How Did You Know" and “Feel Your Love,” she admits the audience-less appearance is making her “a little bit nervous,” as she’s “used to engaging with the crowd and being in front of an audience… this will definitely be something that is totally brand new to me.” She says to expect to hear some of her classics, maybe a cover and even possibly a special candlelight version of one of her biggest hits.

In the end she hopes to “at least give back to the fans who have supported us through the years… I would like people to escape and enjoy the music!”

