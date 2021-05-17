TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Kings of Leon to play Jones Beach in August, Black Crowes move show to September

Kings of Leon, featuring brothers Caleb, left, and

Kings of Leon, featuring brothers Caleb, left, and Nathan Followill, will play Jones Beach on Aug. 25. Credit: Getty Images for iHeartMedia / Kevin Winter

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

Kings of Leon is coming back to Long Island to reclaim its throne. The rock foursome from Nashville, Tennessee, returns to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 25. The Kings, who haven’t played the venue since 2017, are currently supporting their new album, "When You See Yourself." Cold War Kids will open the show.

"The one thing that I’ve realized is that people are still going to go watch a rock show," lead singer-guitarist Caleb Followill recently told SPIN magazine. "And luckily, we can do that."

His brother, drummer Nathan Followill, added: "It has that fun first day of summer camp vibe to it, which we’ve missed so much. It’s going to be super cool to get out there and play these songs for the first time."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.

CROWES MOVE CONCERT The Black Crowes are flying again. The band, featuring brothers Chris Robinson on vocals and Rich Robinson on guitar, has moved its Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater show from July 17 to Sept. 17. The concert celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Crowes' debut album, "Shake Your Money Maker," was originally scheduled for July 18, 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Tickets ($29-$396.50) are currently on sale for the new date at ticketmaster.com. Previously purchased tickets for prior dates will be honored as well. Ticket holders unable to attend the new date must go to their point of purchase for refund information.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

More Entertainment

Joy Mangano is looking for inventors for her
LI's Joy Mangano seeks inventors for new reality show
Oscar winner Renée Zellweger will star in true-crime
NBC touts Zellweger, 'Law & Order' for 2021-22 season
Amy Adams as Anna Fox in "The Woman
'The Woman in the Window':  A-list talent in Z-list movie
Bill McCreary, the trailblazing Black executive and longtime
Pioneering Ch. 5 anchor, Bill McCreary dies at 87
"American Idol" contestant Caleb Kennedy has dropped out
'Idol' contestant exits show amid video controversy
Ellen DeGeneres' talk show departure coincides with the
Ellen DeGeneres ending talk show after 19th season
Didn’t find what you were looking for?