Kings of Leon is coming back to Long Island to reclaim its throne. The rock foursome from Nashville, Tennessee, returns to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 25. The Kings, who haven’t played the venue since 2017, are currently supporting their new album, "When You See Yourself." Cold War Kids will open the show.

"The one thing that I’ve realized is that people are still going to go watch a rock show," lead singer-guitarist Caleb Followill recently told SPIN magazine. "And luckily, we can do that."

His brother, drummer Nathan Followill, added: "It has that fun first day of summer camp vibe to it, which we’ve missed so much. It’s going to be super cool to get out there and play these songs for the first time."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.

CROWES MOVE CONCERT The Black Crowes are flying again. The band, featuring brothers Chris Robinson on vocals and Rich Robinson on guitar, has moved its Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater show from July 17 to Sept. 17. The concert celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Crowes' debut album, "Shake Your Money Maker," was originally scheduled for July 18, 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Tickets ($29-$396.50) are currently on sale for the new date at ticketmaster.com. Previously purchased tickets for prior dates will be honored as well. Ticket holders unable to attend the new date must go to their point of purchase for refund information.

