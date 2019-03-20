Local Live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week
KISS, Lil Mosey and more are performing on Long Island this week.
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available, it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
KISS
Rock and roll all night. Party every day until the “End of the Road” tour actually ends.
WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale
INFO $53.50-$144.50; 516-231-4848, nycblive.com
Can’t Swim
The New Jersey rockers declare “This Too Won’t Pass.”
WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Friday, March 22, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville
INFO $15; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com
Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones
Get your rockabilly on with the upstate roots band.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn
INFO $30; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.comhttp://myfathersplace.com
Lil Mosey
Catch the 17-year-old Seattle rapper before he really “Bust Down Cartier.”
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $20-$45; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Experience Hendrix
Westbury native Joe Satriani brings pals Jonny Lang and Dweezil Zappa to town to pay tribute to Jimi Hendrix.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury
INFO $69.50-$109.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
