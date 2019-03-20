TODAY'S PAPER
Local Live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week

KISS, Lil Mosey and more are performing on Long Island this week.

KISS, with Gene Simmons, performs at Nassau

 KISS, with Gene Simmons, performs at Nassau Coliseum. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Winter

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available, it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

KISS

Rock and roll all night. Party every day until the “End of the Road” tour actually ends.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale

INFO $53.50-$144.50; 516-231-4848, nycblive.com

Can’t Swim

The New Jersey rockers declare “This Too Won’t Pass.”

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Friday, March 22, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $15; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones

Get your rockabilly on with the upstate roots band.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $30; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.comhttp://myfathersplace.com

Lil Mosey

Catch the 17-year-old Seattle rapper before he really “Bust Down Cartier.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $20-$45; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Experience Hendrix

Westbury native Joe Satriani brings pals Jonny Lang and Dweezil Zappa to town to pay tribute to Jimi Hendrix.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $69.50-$109.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

