Local Live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available, it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

KISS

Rock and roll all night. Party every day until the “End of the Road” tour actually ends.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale

INFO $53.50-$144.50; 516-231-4848, nycblive.com

Can’t Swim

The New Jersey rockers declare “This Too Won’t Pass.”

WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m. Friday, March 22, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $15; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones

Get your rockabilly on with the upstate roots band.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $30; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.comhttp://myfathersplace.com

Lil Mosey

Catch the 17-year-old Seattle rapper before he really “Bust Down Cartier.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $20-$45; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Experience Hendrix

Westbury native Joe Satriani brings pals Jonny Lang and Dweezil Zappa to town to pay tribute to Jimi Hendrix.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $69.50-$109.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com