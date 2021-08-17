TODAY'S PAPER
Korn reschedules Jones Beach show to Sept. 28

Jonathan Davis of Korn performs onstage at a

Jonathan Davis of Korn performs onstage at a private concert for SiriusXM at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Kevin Winter

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Korn had to reschedule its Tuesday gig at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater 24 hours before the event because lead singer Jonathan Davis, 50, tested positive for COVID-19. The band will now play the venue with Staind and ‘68 on Sept. 28.

"We really appreciate your patience as we work out the next steps for our tour. On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for COVID, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute," the band said in a statement. "As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows. As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done. Jonathan’s spirits are high, and he’s resting and recovering now. We’re as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we’ll get through it though, and we can’t wait to see you once we’re back, firing on all cylinders once again."

In addition to Jones Beach, the band had to reschedule the remainder of its August dates in Scranton, Pennsylvania; Holmdel, New Jersey; Mansfield, Massachusetts; Hartford, Connecticut, and Gilford, New Hampshire for September. Other New York shows in Darien Center and Syracuse were canceled.

Fans are instructed to hold on to their original Jones Beach tickets as they will be honored on Sept. 28. Those seeking a refund must go to their original point of purchase. If you wish to purchase tickets ($29.50-$115), visit livenation.com.

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

