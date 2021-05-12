TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Korn, Staind coming to Jones Beach this August

Jonathan Davis performs during The Korn 20th Anniversary

Jonathan Davis performs during The Korn 20th Anniversary Tour at Irving Plaza on October 5, 2015 in New York. Credit: Getty Images/Theo Wargo

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

Long Island is about to get a double dose of the ‘90s when Korn and Staind l co-headline a double bill at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on August 17. The show will also feature special guest ’68.

Both bands were scheduled to tour last summer with different partners. Korn was set to play with Faith No More at Barclays Center on Sept. 3, 2020 and Staind was supposed to perform with Disturbed and Bad Wolves at Jones Beach on August 6, 2020, which was rescheduled for July 29, 2021. However, both tours were canceled due to the pandemic. Korn is supporting its latest studio album, "The Nothing" while Staind recently released a new live album, "Live: It’s Been Awhile."

Tickets to the August 17 show go on sale Friday at noon via ticketmaster.com. A Live Nation presale will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. on the same site.

KIDZ SHOW A NO GO The Kidz Bop concert on July 24, rescheduled from June 27, 2020, due to the pandemic, has now been canceled.

"We plan to be back on the road as soon as we can. Stay tuned for updates on KIDZBOP.com," said the company in a statement. "Tickets will be automatically refunded from your point of purchase."

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

More Entertainment

Ellen DeGeneres at the 26th Annual GLAAD Media
Ellen DeGeneres ending her talk show after 19th season
Thuso Mbedu (Cora Randall) in Amazon Studios' "The
'The Underground Railroad': Powerful adaptation 
Giuliana Rancic said she will produce new
Rancic stepping down from E! red carpet coverage
NBC said Monday that will not air the
Amid outcry, NBC says it will not air Golden Globes in 2022
"Saturday Night Live" host Elon Musk appears onstage
Elon Musk shows humility and hubris as 'SNL' host
This image released by Netflix shows a scene
'Mitchells vs. the Machines': Perfect movie for the whole family
Didn’t find what you were looking for?