Long Island is about to get a double dose of the ‘90s when Korn and Staind l co-headline a double bill at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on August 17. The show will also feature special guest ’68.

Both bands were scheduled to tour last summer with different partners. Korn was set to play with Faith No More at Barclays Center on Sept. 3, 2020 and Staind was supposed to perform with Disturbed and Bad Wolves at Jones Beach on August 6, 2020, which was rescheduled for July 29, 2021. However, both tours were canceled due to the pandemic. Korn is supporting its latest studio album, "The Nothing" while Staind recently released a new live album, "Live: It’s Been Awhile."

Tickets to the August 17 show go on sale Friday at noon via ticketmaster.com. A Live Nation presale will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. on the same site.

KIDZ SHOW A NO GO The Kidz Bop concert on July 24, rescheduled from June 27, 2020, due to the pandemic, has now been canceled.

"We plan to be back on the road as soon as we can. Stay tuned for updates on KIDZBOP.com," said the company in a statement. "Tickets will be automatically refunded from your point of purchase."

