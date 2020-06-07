TODAY'S PAPER
BTS donates $1 million to Black Lives Matter movement

K-pop boy band BTS visit the SiriusXM Studios

K-pop boy band BTS visit the SiriusXM Studios on Feb. 21, 2020, in Manhattan. Credit: Getty Images for SiriusXM / Cindy Ord

By The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea — BTS' label says the K-pop super group has donated $1 million to a Black Lives Matter campaign.

Big Hit Entertainment confirmed the band's donation in an email Sunday. It comes after a Thursday tweet from the band in which it expressed its support for the Black Lives Matter movement and said the band opposes racial discrimination and violence.

BTS’ fans reacted with the hashtag #MatchAMillion on Twitter, vowing to match the group's donation.

K-pop fans have been actively participating in the Black Lives Matter movement both online and offline, including by overwhelming police apps with their favorite K-pop memes as well as spamming white supremacy hashtags on social media.

Twitter user Lovely Doya told Rolling Stone magazine: “It’s important to show support because the BLM movement is about bringing justice to all the innocent lives lost at the hands of racist police officers. It is something that myself and countless other K-pop fans believe in, because many of us, including myself, are POC [people of color]. At the end of the day, we are human.”

