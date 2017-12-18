TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
EntertainmentMusic

Kim Jong-hyun dead; SHINee lead singer was 27

Seoul police said the singer was found unconscious and later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

This undated picture released by Yonhap news agency

This undated picture released by Yonhap news agency in Seoul on December 18, 2017 shows Kim Jong-Hyun, singer of popular K-pop group SHINee. The singer died on Dec. 18 in an apparent suicide, police said. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/-

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

SEOUL, South Korea — The lead singer of popular South Korean boy band SHINee died on Monday, police said, in a possible suicide.

Kim Jong-hyun, better known by the stage name Jonghyun, was found unconscious at a residence hotel in Seoul and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, Seoul police said.

Police said Kim's sister told them that the singer sent her text messages such as "Final farewell" and "I've had difficulties" before his death.

Police said they have not yet determined whether he killed himself.

Yonhap news agency said authorities found burned coal briquettes, which produce carbon monoxide, in a frying pan in Kim's hotel room.

Kim debuted in 2008 as the main singer of SHINee, and cultivated a career as both a group member and a solo singer-song writer. His last public appearance was at a solo concert titled "Inspired" on Dec. 9-10 in Seoul, and he was scheduled to hold concerts with SHINee members in Tokyo and Osaka in February, Yonhap said.

South Korea has one of the highest suicide rates among developed countries. A string of high-profile figures, including a former president and business executives, have killed themselves in recent years.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Tavis Smiley, pictured on May 29, 2014, denies Tavis Smiley, PBS spar over host’s suspension
Former NBC employee Addie Collins Zinone recounts her Lauer affair was an ‘abuse of power,’ accuser says
Chris Matthews at the Ripple Of Hope Awards MSNBC paid woman who said Chris Matthews harassed her
From left, Kate McKinnon as Counselor to the Can 'SNL' get back on track in 2018?
‘I Am Sam Kinison’: Good overview, but nothing new
Jimmy Kimmel returned to his show Monday, Dec. Kimmel pleads for better health care for children