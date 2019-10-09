TODAY'S PAPER
Kurt Cobain 'Unplugged' sweater, custom guitar up for auction

Kurt Cobain's turquoise guitar will be up for

Kurt Cobain's turquoise guitar will be up for auction Oct. 25 and 26. Photo Credit: WireImage / KMazur

By The Associated Press
The olive green cardigan that Kurt Cobain wore during Nirvana's MTV "Unplugged" performance and one of the late rocker's custom guitars are headed to auction.

Julien's Auctions said Wednesday that the unwashed sweater, a mohair-synthetic blend with a missing button and cigarette burns, and a custom Fender guitar built in 1993 that Cobain used during the band's "In Utero" tour will be offered during a two-day auction of rock memorabilia this month on Oct. 25 and 26.

The turquoise-bodied lefthanded guitar was on display for several years at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Cobain, one of the biggest stars of the grunge rock music scene of the early 1990s, was 27 when he killed himself on April 5, 1994.

Other pieces in the auction include handwritten lyrics by Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton and Bruce Springsteen.

