Lady A is on the way! The country trio will headline Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on July 30, the second date on its "What a Song Can Do Tour." The multi-platinum band was originally scheduled to play August 7, 2020 with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae but canceled the show due to the pandemic. This year Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts will serve as special guests on the bill.

"This tour is really going to be about letting our fans know how much they mean to us and what music has done for all of us over the last year...which is the essence of the tour name. We started writing a song called ‘What A Song Can Do’ and it turned into a love-letter to our fans," says singer Charles Kelley. "We are gonna soak up these moments on stage more than we ever have before. It’s gonna be hard to wipe the smiles off our faces and I’m sure the tears off of Hillary’s [Scott, singer]. We were lucky enough to still release new music this past year but there are songs like ‘Champagne Night’ and ‘What If I Never Get Over You’ that we haven’t been able to play live much so we know those will make for some really special moments."

Tickets go on sale May 28 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. A presale will be available for Citi cardmembers beginning Tuesday at noon via citientertainment.com.

Jones Beach is becoming country central this season as Lady A is the sixth country act added to the 2021 roster which also includes Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.